We're excited to bring you the latest update for “Is This Seat Taken?”! 🚌
Thank you for your continued support!
💾 Save System
Autosave in the middle of a level! Need to take a break? No problem! Now you can exit at any point during a level, and when you come back, you’ll start at the stop where you left off. No more losing progress or restarting from the beginning!
🔒Menus & UI
Confirmation Popup: a confirmation message will appear if you press the Confirm button while a character is in the wrong seat.
Restart Popup: an are-you-sure popup will appear when you press the Restart button in the Pause menu, asking you to confirm your action.
🐞Bug fixes
Fixed a soft-lock caused by pressing the Confirm button twice.
The Confirm button can no longer be pressed from the Pause menu.
Other smaller bugs.
🗨️Localization
Fix incorrect translations.
If you find a bug, you can report it using the following form:
Google form link
All the best, ⭐
Ausiàs & Sergi
Poti Poti Team
