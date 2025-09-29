We're excited to bring you the latest update for “Is This Seat Taken?”! 🚌

Thank you for your continued support!

💾 Save System

Autosave in the middle of a level! Need to take a break? No problem! Now you can exit at any point during a level, and when you come back, you’ll start at the stop where you left off. No more losing progress or restarting from the beginning!

🔒Menus & UI

Confirmation Popup : a confirmation message will appear if you press the Confirm button while a character is in the wrong seat.

Restart Popup: an are-you-sure popup will appear when you press the Restart button in the Pause menu, asking you to confirm your action.

🐞Bug fixes

Fixed a soft-lock caused by pressing the Confirm button twice.

The Confirm button can no longer be pressed from the Pause menu.

Other smaller bugs.

🗨️Localization

Fix incorrect translations.

If you find a bug, you can report it using the following form:

Google form link

All the best, ⭐

Ausiàs & Sergi

Poti Poti Team