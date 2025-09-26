This update is a big change to the controls
-No holding fire necessary, pressing fire just fires instantly
-Right Mouse is "push" gravity fire now
-Grab and Interact are on the same button
-Throw while holding object is now the same button
-Make and Destroy panel now have dedicated buttons
Controls Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update