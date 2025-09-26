 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20142343 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is a big change to the controls

-No holding fire necessary, pressing fire just fires instantly
-Right Mouse is "push" gravity fire now
-Grab and Interact are on the same button
-Throw while holding object is now the same button
-Make and Destroy panel now have dedicated buttons

Changed files in this update

Depot 3542991
