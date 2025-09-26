The Erenshor Call of the Storm V0.2 update marks the first major patch for Erenshor since launch. This update came directly from YOUR feedback, and I sincerely thank you all for being part of this community.

Full Patch notes are here:

In this update you'll find:

The Stormcaller Class

New and Reworked Zones

Many quality of life and UI Updates

Massive game balance changes

Larger parties

More character customization

More settings for graphics, UI, and Gameplay

Tons of bug fixes

The Demo build of Erenshor has been updated with these new features as well

As always, please report any bugs and they'll be fixed in short order.

Enjoy!

Brian