The Erenshor Call of the Storm V0.2 update marks the first major patch for Erenshor since launch. This update came directly from YOUR feedback, and I sincerely thank you all for being part of this community.
Full Patch notes are here:
In this update you'll find:
The Stormcaller Class
New and Reworked Zones
Many quality of life and UI Updates
Massive game balance changes
Larger parties
More character customization
More settings for graphics, UI, and Gameplay
Tons of bug fixes
The Demo build of Erenshor has been updated with these new features as well
As always, please report any bugs and they'll be fixed in short order.
Enjoy!
Brian
