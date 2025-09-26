 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20142333 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Erenshor Call of the Storm V0.2 update marks the first major patch for Erenshor since launch. This update came directly from YOUR feedback, and I sincerely thank you all for being part of this community.

Full Patch notes are here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2382520/view/527606395421329222?l=english

In this update you'll find:

  • The Stormcaller Class

  • New and Reworked Zones

  • Many quality of life and UI Updates

  • Massive game balance changes

  • Larger parties

  • More character customization

  • More settings for graphics, UI, and Gameplay

  • Tons of bug fixes

The Demo build of Erenshor has been updated with these new features as well

As always, please report any bugs and they'll be fixed in short order.

Enjoy!

Brian

Changed files in this update

Depot 2382521
