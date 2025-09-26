Hello Beermasters! 👋

Today we're coming with another update to improve your experience in making most refreshing beverages! 🍺

Bunch of fixes and improvements coming straight from the tap!🍻

Here are the patchnotes 👇:

Fixed ingredients disappearing after being placed into the inventory (e.g., Haller Gold, Haller Bruck, Cascadear).



Fixed a camera bug after completing the tutorial.



Fixed a bug when entering the computer too quickly after receiving the tutorial.



Added a purchase limit for equipment during the tutorial.



Vat outline now disappears when entering the vat panel, improving readability.



Fixed missing translation keys for the festival.



Improved the tutorial ending.



Improved the overtime message.



Added the option to change FPS in settings.



Added ingredient icons showing quality.



Improved object placement in slots during pouring, capping, and labeling beer.



Brewing beers from different ingredients (according to recipes) should now work correctly.



Fixed a bug where beer attributes were being counted incorrectly.



Fixed a bug with accepting contracts requiring specific ratings or attributes



We're hoping you are enjoying the Playtest and we can't wait for your feedback, make sure to join us onor share what you think in the! 💬Happy brewing!Beer Manufacture Simulator Team