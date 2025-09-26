 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20142289 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.12 – TOXIDRA: cockroaches, octos and triple tongue


New Level 13: TOXIDRA


Post-apocalyptic tourism at its finest:

- 🛣️ Drive across shattered, flooded roads while picking your way through debris.

- 🪳 New enemy: giant mutant cockroaches immune to bullets. The trick? Blow them up with nearby explosives—or dodge or die.

- 🐙 Second enemy: massive mutant octopuses leaping out of the water straight at you. Luckily, bullets still work on these.

- 👅 Grand finale: a hulking beast with **three tongues**—and none of them are for kissing. Each lash can flatten you into jelly.

Does it sound deadly? Yes. Does it sound fun? Oh yes.

General improvements


- Smoother, flashier animations.

- Minor bug fixes for an even tighter experience.

In short: broken roads, mutant bugs, and a three-tongued boss you’ll never forget.

