Version 1.0.12 – TOXIDRA: cockroaches, octos and triple tongue





New Level 13: TOXIDRA



Post-apocalyptic tourism at its finest:



- 🛣️ Drive across shattered, flooded roads while picking your way through debris.



- 🪳 New enemy: giant mutant cockroaches immune to bullets. The trick? Blow them up with nearby explosives—or dodge or die.



- 🐙 Second enemy: massive mutant octopuses leaping out of the water straight at you. Luckily, bullets still work on these.



- 👅 Grand finale: a hulking beast with **three tongues**—and none of them are for kissing. Each lash can flatten you into jelly.



Does it sound deadly? Yes. Does it sound fun? Oh yes.





General improvements



- Smoother, flashier animations.



- Minor bug fixes for an even tighter experience.



In short: broken roads, mutant bugs, and a three-tongued boss you’ll never forget.