Hello Deconstructors 🫡

We are over 72 hours after the premiere and we are coming to you with another update - we are checking and taking note of all your feedback, thank you very much for that!

Changelog for Patch 1.0.3 :

Increased wall shelf capacity



Disabled input in the settings menu after closing it (should fix random resetting of settings)



Hooked all settings into reset



Added feedback for applying settings



Displaying a prompt asking to save settings only when there are changes to save



Fix for contract completion percentage



Fix for settings reset during gameplay

Game version: 8047ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team