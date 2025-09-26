Hello Deconstructors 🫡
We are over 72 hours after the premiere and we are coming to you with another update - we are checking and taking note of all your feedback, thank you very much for that!
Changelog for Patch 1.0.3:Game version: 8047
- Increased wall shelf capacity
- Disabled input in the settings menu after closing it (should fix random resetting of settings)
- Hooked all settings into reset
- Added feedback for applying settings
- Displaying a prompt asking to save settings only when there are changes to save
- Fix for contract completion percentage
- Fix for settings reset during gameplay
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
Changed files in this update