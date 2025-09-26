 Skip to content
26 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


We are over 72 hours after the premiere and we are coming to you with another update - we are checking and taking note of all your feedback, thank you very much for that!


Changelog for Patch 1.0.3:

Game version: 8047
  • Increased wall shelf capacity
  • Disabled input in the settings menu after closing it (should fix random resetting of settings)
  • Hooked all settings into reset
  • Added feedback for applying settings
  • Displaying a prompt asking to save settings only when there are changes to save
  • Fix for contract completion percentage
  • Fix for settings reset during gameplay
ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

