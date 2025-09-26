Hey everyone!

First off, a huge thank you to all of you who’ve been playing, leaving kind reviews, and hanging out in the community. Seeing all of you in this space has been such a joy, we couldn’t ask for a better community!

A Brand New Location: Lunar Loop

This update might not be packed with quantity, but it definitely delivers on quality. We’re thrilled to introduce Lunar Loop, a brand-new train station location that brings something truly unique to Vending Dokan.

Trains arrive and depart , bringing fresh waves of customers straight from the platform.

A large open sky above the station complete with moving clouds, gives this location a whole new vibe.

We’ve poured a ton of love into the ambience and soundscape , so it feels just right. The echo of trains, the distant chatter, and the station hum all help immerse you. Complete with a custom made jingle as the train departs!

The lighting has been reworked to capture that moody, cozy, late-night station feel.

This is one of the most atmospheric locations we’ve made yet, and we hope you’ll find it a perfect place to chill, manage your vending empire, and soak in the vibes.

Other Improvements & Fixes

While Lunar Loop is the star of this update, we’ve also made some smaller but meaningful improvements:

Brand Deals : now appear in a movable and resizable window , giving you more freedom to customize your HUD exactly how you want it.

Graphics Settings : you can now adjust anti-aliasing to better suit your system and visual preferances.

Bug Fix: raccoons will no longer randomly become kaiju-sized.

And as always, we’ve made more optimizations under the hood to keep things running smoother. This is an ongoing effort, so expect more improvements as we go.

What’s Next

Looking ahead, we’re cooking up a spooky October update just in time for Halloween! Expect limited-time items, seasonal decorations, and plenty of cozy-but-creepy vibes to set the mood right. 👻

We've also heard your request for more string lights, and seizing this as an opportunity to bring something unique and new to Vending Dokan, we've created a "draw string lights" system which allows you to connect your very own set of string lights on the ground or on the wall!



While this new system still needs more time to bake in the oven, we wanted to share a quick demo of how it works! This new system allows us to introduce a ton of new types of items into the game, from light bulbs to lanterns to hanging figures and decorations!

Thanks again for being part of this journey, your feedback and support mean the world. We can’t wait to hear what you think of Lunar Loop!

See you on the platform,

💜 The Vending Dokan Team