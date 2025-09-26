Aircraft

IL-28 (all variants), H-5 — “Sirena-2”/“SPO-2” RWR has been added. ( Report ).

Ground Vehicles

A bug that allowed Multi-Vehicle SAM launchers that didn’t have their own radar or IRST to launch missiles when the radar on the radar vehicle was turned off has been fixed.

T58 — the erroneously present artillery strike ability has been removed. ( Report ).

Naval Vessels

USS Maryland — the size of the smoke screen deployed from the OS2U-3 scout aircraft has been increased.

SMS Von der Tann, SMS Helgoland, SMS Kaiser, IJN Settsu, Kerch — a bug that caused the torpedo counter to display wrong values has been fixed. ( Report ).

Graphics

A bug that caused the airfield markings to not display on Ultra Low Quality has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug on DX12 and Vulkan APIs that caused the HUD and MFDs in cockpits of some helicopters to flicker has been fixed.

VR

The size of the sector where tanks automatically try to keep their gun aim in has been increased from 30° to 80°. Keeping the crosshair in the player’s field of view is a mechanic that helps prevent the crosshair from being lost. ( Report , Report ).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.