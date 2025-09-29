Hey everyone!

We're excited to drop a fresh update that introduces the Oculist to the hero pool. You can now unlock and recruit this dark and mysterious spellcaster on your journey.

It's been a while since the last update. Thanks for your patience. We've been heads-down launching Successor on Meta Quest, bringing our tabletop-inspired world into VR. I'm not going to lie: spinning the boards and zooming in/out in VR is awesome. The best part? All that work led to tons of testing and polishing that also benefits the PC (flat-screen) version, with lots of bug fixes, QoL tweaks, and general improvements across the game.



Also, Successor will be 20% off during the Autumn Sale.

New Hero: The Oculist

A scholar who paid the ultimate price while probing the origins of the crystals. With your help, he might be reassembled and join your fight against the corrupted Rulers.

Abilities

Necrotic Curse

Applies a stackable curse for a limited time. If the target dies while cursed, the caster gains an Endurance boost. Can't target Unholy units. Leaves a minor self-curse that deals small damage over time.

Drain Life

Deals Arcane damage to a target and transfers health back to the caster for a short duration. Can't drain Unholy units.

Traits

Raise Skeletons

Periodically summons a Skeleton Warrior to aid you, at the cost of a small amount of the Oculist's Health.

Unholy

Immune to Poison, but weak to Holy damage.

New Trophies: Crowns to Unlock

We've added a bunch of unlockable crowns you can add to your trophy collection, including:

Queen Shaeygrish's Night Howl

Cedric's Tombsun Halo

King Gregory's Staghelm

We are currently working on adding these Crowns to the legendary reward pool, enabling them to be equipped by your Lord during campaigns.

We hope you enjoy the update, and good luck on your next conquest across the realms of Successor!

Best,

The Playwood Project Dev Team