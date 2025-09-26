 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141826 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The paths stopped showing in some of the pixel art curves lessons due to upgraded paths. Had to change one line of code and now it works again. Yay!

Changed files in this update

