Pixel art curves hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
The paths stopped showing in some of the pixel art curves lessons due to upgraded paths. Had to change one line of code and now it works again. Yay!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2330361
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2330362
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2330363
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update