Hello Students!

We’ve just released yet another hotfix to further polish the campus experience and squash bugs that were impacting exploration and interaction across campus. Many of these changes are a direct result of your feedback - thank you for continuing to report issues and ideas.

List of fixes and improvements:

Blocked opening the Skip Time panel via hotkey when that action should be disabled.

Improved camera behavior when going up/down stairs inside the ART building.

Fixed problems with objects not being disabled properly when the player moves through underground tunnels in the academy.

Resolved instances where interactions with objects became difficult when the camera was far away.

Corrected issues where NPC dialogue didn’t display properly.

Fixed cases where the player could get stuck on sidewalks during movement.

Prevented unintended movement through certain walls inside the Basketball Arena.

Fixed floating tree positions.

Smoother transitions between doors- removed invisible blockers between doors and adjacent spaces.

Fixed NPC spawn positioning after loading a game (applies to librarian, nurse, Ravi, Owen).

Fixed error popup about insufficient funds that appeared erroneously when loading games without resources.

Updated rules for selecting which activities show up under Recommended Activities.

Corrected translation keys across four languages.

Increased node grid intensity in the navmesh for the Admin and Science buildings for improved pathfinding.

Adjusted the order in which map direction indicators appear for clearer guidance.





As always, we appreciate your patience and continued reports. Each update helps make Campus Life smoother and more immersive. If you run into anything new (or have suggestions), post it on Discord or the Steam discussion thread - we read everything!

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way & Game Formatic Team