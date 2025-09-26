- Portuguese added.
- Chinese texts look better
- Dyslexic font removed (as I learned it wasn't really a good font for dyslexia)
- Non-stylized font looks better
- Cut log animation doesn't retrigger if the player exited the Workshop before it ended
- Upgrade tracker was displayed for 1 second on title screen load
- Suri wasn't put correctly inside Pizi's box after coming back from the tutorial
- Vyna can't tell the player he can reach a spot accessible from a hole that doesn't exist.
- Logic fixes
- Medal times updates (+1' to Twisted Estate, Pirate Paradise & Disorderly Dwelling)
Patch 4.7.6
Update notes via Steam Community
