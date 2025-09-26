 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20141735 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Portuguese added.
  • Chinese texts look better
  • Dyslexic font removed (as I learned it wasn't really a good font for dyslexia)
  • Non-stylized font looks better
  • Cut log animation doesn't retrigger if the player exited the Workshop before it ended
  • Upgrade tracker was displayed for 1 second on title screen load
  • Suri wasn't put correctly inside Pizi's box after coming back from the tutorial
  • Vyna can't tell the player he can reach a spot accessible from a hole that doesn't exist.
  • Logic fixes
  • Medal times updates (+1' to Twisted Estate, Pirate Paradise & Disorderly Dwelling)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3037721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link