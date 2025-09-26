Greetings Fellow Screamers,



First, we would like to apologize for the long wait. It has been so long that it felt like abandonware for most of you. We had struggles and our studio is trying so hard to survive. However, it's finally here! Deadly Night - No Escape (DNNE) has been fully remade on Unreal Engine 5.6 with nanite support. We're also happy to announce to our amazing community that there's an entirely new underground level waiting for you to explore it.



There's so much new content in DNNE and improved visuals, as well as smoother gameplay. We also have slightly refined the forest map and expanded it even further.



More updates to come. We will not have an update schedule, so expect an update to drop at any moment. We are trying to get a fixed schedule, so stay tuned for more updates.



Thank you for being a part of DNNE and its community.



Best regards,

SilverDam™ Development Team