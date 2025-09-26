Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Here is yet another update for the game. This update is quick and is meant to go along with the big update from yesterday to make the user experience better.
Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.84.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a typo in one of the newly added dialogues from yesterday
Changes & Additions:
- Character Creation feature point limit is set back to 12 from 13 (I don't think the 1 point made much of a difference and the amount of people who wanted this was incredibly low - I also personally didn't care for it being this way either since it made more sense to be capped at 12 for character creation given that you had 18 total points to spend and min-maxing was the main thing to avoid with a limit in the first place)
- Updated help text for feature point limts being reached during character creation ("This feature is maxed out for character creation - the limit will be disabled afterwards so that you can freely grow and develop your character over time")
- Updated help text boxes and clarified some descriptions for the feature point system in character creation (Mentioned the 12 point limit is only active during character creation, explained further that the points you spend there are the only ones you get to freely spend like that)
- Removed some extra unused code for the random soundtrack selection from the title screen (Optimized)
- A few other quick tweaks
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
