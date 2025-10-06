- Mystery Manor is getting ready for a hike! A getaway in the heart of nature and a cozy campsite await. Patrick Wilkinson will ensure your safety in a forest full of adventure and gifts!
- Put on your Halloween costume and head to the Amusement Park! The Harlequin is already waiting for you there. The undead, spooky treats, and rituals... Don't give in to your fears!
- New season! Magda and Mr. X are traveling to the American coast. A Halloween fair and dozens of chimeras overtaking the city...
Update notes via Steam Community
