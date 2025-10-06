 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20141644 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mystery Manor is getting ready for a hike! A getaway in the heart of nature and a cozy campsite await. Patrick Wilkinson will ensure your safety in a forest full of adventure and gifts!
  • Put on your Halloween costume and head to the Amusement Park! The Harlequin is already waiting for you there. The undead, spooky treats, and rituals... Don't give in to your fears!
  • New season! Magda and Mr. X are traveling to the American coast. A Halloween fair and dozens of chimeras overtaking the city...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3077661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link