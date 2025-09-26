 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141626 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs:

  • Added sorting options for the pallet market

  • Added a new safe riddle

  • Tutorial exclamation, +component and +money texts are no longer obstructed by 3d objects

  • Cardboard boxes of products can now be placed on shelves

  • Clients will now ring the checkout bell when player is using the PC, regardless of player's distance to the checkout

  • Fixed not being able to pick up a legendary item from the dumpster

  • Fixed end screen softlock when pressing Esc

  • Fixed being able to open a safe on the checkout mid-sale

  • Fixed getting stuck behind the dumpsters

  • Fixed some issues with clients' pathfinding

  • Optimized in-shop reflections

  • Tweaked two safe clues to be less ambiguous

  • Safes can be thrown away now

  • Added notification after entering an incorrect code

  • Fixed code input field deselecting after a failed attempt

  • Fixed incorrectly detecting scattered products in the shop area

Build 0.87.2

