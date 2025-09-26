List of fixed bugs:

Added sorting options for the pallet market

Added a new safe riddle

Tutorial exclamation, +component and +money texts are no longer obstructed by 3d objects

Cardboard boxes of products can now be placed on shelves

Clients will now ring the checkout bell when player is using the PC, regardless of player's distance to the checkout

Fixed not being able to pick up a legendary item from the dumpster

Fixed end screen softlock when pressing Esc

Fixed being able to open a safe on the checkout mid-sale

Fixed getting stuck behind the dumpsters

Fixed some issues with clients' pathfinding

Optimized in-shop reflections

Tweaked two safe clues to be less ambiguous

Safes can be thrown away now

Added notification after entering an incorrect code

Fixed code input field deselecting after a failed attempt