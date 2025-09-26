List of fixed bugs:
Added sorting options for the pallet market
Added a new safe riddle
Tutorial exclamation, +component and +money texts are no longer obstructed by 3d objects
Cardboard boxes of products can now be placed on shelves
Clients will now ring the checkout bell when player is using the PC, regardless of player's distance to the checkout
Fixed not being able to pick up a legendary item from the dumpster
Fixed end screen softlock when pressing Esc
Fixed being able to open a safe on the checkout mid-sale
Fixed getting stuck behind the dumpsters
Fixed some issues with clients' pathfinding
Optimized in-shop reflections
Tweaked two safe clues to be less ambiguous
Safes can be thrown away now
Added notification after entering an incorrect code
Fixed code input field deselecting after a failed attempt
Fixed incorrectly detecting scattered products in the shop area
Build 0.87.2
Changed files in this update