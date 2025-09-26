 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141603 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aethermancers!

Thank you so much for playing and for your feedback in those past days.

We’re releasing our first hotfix. For this initial patch, we focused on critical bugs and quality of life improvements that were quick and easy to implement.


Patch Notes 0.3.1.1 (Hotfix)

Small Changes and Improvements

  • Mementos in the inventory are now automatically sorted

  • Changed Exploration HUD Monster Level position to enable longer names

  • Added some missing translations & fixed some translation issues

  • Rerolling actions will no longer offer you the same actions again (this was already working for traits)


Bug Fixes

  • Runs loaded from the Demo now automatically reset to Pilgrim’s Rest to avoid errors

  • Fixed Interactable Center for multiple objects

  • Fixed HP text in Combat UI for Chinese language being hidden behind monster icons

  • Fixed point and comma for Chinese and Japanese in some translations

  • Hid Chernobog Arm Action Type because there should be none

  • Fixed Tooltip Spacing for some menus in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages

  • Fixed Chinese and Japanese characters in skill tooltips sometimes appearing as squares

  • Fixed collider issues in certain areas letting players go out of bounds

  • Fix Nickname Menu having wrong Description

  • Fixed a bug where you could get the same monster twice in your party

  • Fixed Chernobog doing infinite damage when copying Vampiric Bite

  • Fixed players spawning underground if saving and loading close to a height edge

  • Fixed freeze that happened sometimes on enemies with Burn

  • Potential Fix for Star Beam on star spawn that happened mostly on Steamdeck (on this one we’re not 100% if it is entirely fixed as its rare to reproduce)

Future Plans

We decided for Early Access because we believe your input is essential to help us make the best possible version of Aethermancer. So, thank you so much to everyone who has tried our game and shared their thoughts, and please keep your feedback coming!

We also have been organizing all the feedback we’ve received so far and soon will begin working on a larger patch to tackle them. We will also share a roadmap to Full Release soon.


Bug Reports

Whenever you encounter a bugs, please report them using our bug report menu (F9 on keyboard, Left + Right Bumper on controller)


Corruption

Note that while the intended game experience is to have corruption enabled as normal, for those who struggle or dislike the corruption mechanic, we have the option in Accessibility Settings to reduce or disable corruption all together. 


