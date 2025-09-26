Aethermancers!

Thank you so much for playing and for your feedback in those past days.

We’re releasing our first hotfix. For this initial patch, we focused on critical bugs and quality of life improvements that were quick and easy to implement.





Patch Notes 0.3.1.1 (Hotfix)

Small Changes and Improvements

Mementos in the inventory are now automatically sorted

Changed Exploration HUD Monster Level position to enable longer names

Added some missing translations & fixed some translation issues

Rerolling actions will no longer offer you the same actions again (this was already working for traits)





Bug Fixes

Runs loaded from the Demo now automatically reset to Pilgrim’s Rest to avoid errors

Fixed Interactable Center for multiple objects

Fixed HP text in Combat UI for Chinese language being hidden behind monster icons

Fixed point and comma for Chinese and Japanese in some translations

Hid Chernobog Arm Action Type because there should be none

Fixed Tooltip Spacing for some menus in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages

Fixed Chinese and Japanese characters in skill tooltips sometimes appearing as squares

Fixed collider issues in certain areas letting players go out of bounds

Fix Nickname Menu having wrong Description

Fixed a bug where you could get the same monster twice in your party

Fixed Chernobog doing infinite damage when copying Vampiric Bite

Fixed players spawning underground if saving and loading close to a height edge

Fixed freeze that happened sometimes on enemies with Burn

Potential Fix for Star Beam on star spawn that happened mostly on Steamdeck (on this one we’re not 100% if it is entirely fixed as its rare to reproduce)

Future Plans

We decided for Early Access because we believe your input is essential to help us make the best possible version of Aethermancer. So, thank you so much to everyone who has tried our game and shared their thoughts, and please keep your feedback coming!

We also have been organizing all the feedback we’ve received so far and soon will begin working on a larger patch to tackle them. We will also share a roadmap to Full Release soon.





Bug Reports

Whenever you encounter a bugs, please report them using our bug report menu (F9 on keyboard, Left + Right Bumper on controller)





Corruption

Note that while the intended game experience is to have corruption enabled as normal, for those who struggle or dislike the corruption mechanic, we have the option in Accessibility Settings to reduce or disable corruption all together.



