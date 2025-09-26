Hello everyone!
We've just rolled out a small patch for Lust City to address a few key issues you've reported. We appreciate your patience and your help in making the game better.
Patch Notes:
Missing Assets: We've fixed several issues where some images and animations were not appearing correctly. If you still encounter any missing assets, please let us know!
GUI Update: We've made a small update to the user interface to improve the overall experience.
Audio Glitch: We've addressed a bug that caused the moaning sound effect to get stuck in a loop. We were unable to reproduce the bug on our end after the fix, but if it happens again, please report it so we can investigate further.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update