26 September 2025 Build 20141568
Update notes via Steam Community

As everyone is getting ready for the weekend, we've just given all you wonderful haunters access to the latest starter deck: Hex.

We cannot wait to see what kind of tormented setups you can come up with with this new toy!

Next to the new starter deck, we've also done some fixing and balancing.

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.
If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

  • New starter deck: Hex deck.

  • Added a stack count for Mind Wipe in the human portraits.

  • Improved performance for all candles in the game.

  • Balances:

    • Changed the counter for Midnight’s Strike from 12 to 7.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed the Undo keyboard shortcut triggering a crash when used while moving a room.

  • Fixed Deferred Violence not updating it's cost correctly when in the opening hand.

A little bonus for those that actually read these posts: up next will be a custom/creative starter deck, where you can pick the starter cards yourself 👀!

Changed files in this update

