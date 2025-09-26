This is a quick hotfix for fixing some graphical glitches + solving an issue some players were having getting Endless Passion started.
Full patch-notes:
0.18.1h
- Fixed an instance of not being able to trigger Endless Passion quest line
0.18.1g
- Fixed Tyra's watchtower sunset comic not animating properly
- Fixed Secrets Revealed mourning wood dungeon not being repeatable when you fail or retreat
- Fixed To be Continued tag showing up on Secrets Revealed quest
- Fixed an instance where Dawn's hand clips through Tristan
- Fixed moaning sounds being present after Extraplanar sex scene
- Fixed missing hover text for the Daffodils in the Square
- Fixed Inn Room 1's bed showing broken image in night time
- Fixed conversation typos
Hotfix 0.18.1h
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1816141
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1816142
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1816143
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1816144
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update