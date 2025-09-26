 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141557
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a quick hotfix for fixing some graphical glitches + solving an issue some players were having getting Endless Passion started.

Full patch-notes:

0.18.1h
- Fixed an instance of not being able to trigger Endless Passion quest line

0.18.1g
- Fixed Tyra's watchtower sunset comic not animating properly
- Fixed Secrets Revealed mourning wood dungeon not being repeatable when you fail or retreat
- Fixed To be Continued tag showing up on Secrets Revealed quest
- Fixed an instance where Dawn's hand clips through Tristan
- Fixed moaning sounds being present after Extraplanar sex scene
- Fixed missing hover text for the Daffodils in the Square
- Fixed Inn Room 1's bed showing broken image in night time
- Fixed conversation typos

