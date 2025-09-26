This is a quick hotfix for fixing some graphical glitches + solving an issue some players were having getting Endless Passion started.



Full patch-notes:



0.18.1h

- Fixed an instance of not being able to trigger Endless Passion quest line



0.18.1g

- Fixed Tyra's watchtower sunset comic not animating properly

- Fixed Secrets Revealed mourning wood dungeon not being repeatable when you fail or retreat

- Fixed To be Continued tag showing up on Secrets Revealed quest

- Fixed an instance where Dawn's hand clips through Tristan

- Fixed moaning sounds being present after Extraplanar sex scene

- Fixed missing hover text for the Daffodils in the Square

- Fixed Inn Room 1's bed showing broken image in night time

- Fixed conversation typos