26 September 2025 Build 20141543 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the nickname decorator for the 4-year login cycle wasn't granted properly.
  • You can no longer get multiple copies of the same camouflage from the Silver Chest.
Players will be compensated with 5000 Silver for each duplicate camouflage.

