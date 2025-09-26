 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141542 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Oh mighty Tlatoani!

Here's the first patch after our start into Early Access. Already many thanks to all of you, that are reaching out to us and report stuff or give us feedback on. This is highly appreciated and helps us to focus on the right things. Please, keep it coming!



Fixed/Adjusted


  • We've fixed a problem with duplicated game effect icons after save/load.
  • We've fixed an issue with an incorrect error message for beacons.
  • We've fixed an issue where during the "Poisened water" quest, the chinampas and fisherman kept producing food. It is intended, that they stop producing in this time.
  • A lot of fixes for exceptions connected to sprite loading in the UI.
  • Some minor localization and ui fixes.
  • Some minor adjustments to people walking on water.


Added


  • We've added one quest to give players a hint on the Huizopolti Chapel building.




Your teams from
Play2Chill & Toplitz Productions












