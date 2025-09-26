Fixed/Adjusted

We've fixed a problem with duplicated game effect icons after save/load.



We've fixed an issue with an incorrect error message for beacons.



We've fixed an issue where during the "Poisened water" quest, the chinampas and fisherman kept producing food. It is intended, that they stop producing in this time.



A lot of fixes for exceptions connected to sprite loading in the UI.



Some minor localization and ui fixes.



Some minor adjustments to people walking on water.



Added

We've added one quest to give players a hint on the Huizopolti Chapel building.



Oh mighty Tlatoani!Here's the first patch after our start into Early Access. Already many thanks to all of you, that are reaching out to us and report stuff or give us feedback on. This is highly appreciated and helps us to focus on the right things. Please, keep it coming!Your teams fromPlay2Chill & Toplitz Productions