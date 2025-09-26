- Fixed the Cirno Tips list sometimes not loading correctly when tabbing left from the Exit Game tab.

- Fixed the sell value of pumpkins. (It was intended to be scaled down in 1.8.7, and all pumpkin products were reduced accordingly, but the pumpkin itself was skipped over.)

- Fixed the Inspect tool's target indicator to only show up on items that can be inspected.

- Improved the randomization of how the Sympathy Chicken chooses which chicken to copy.

- Fixed the Umbrella Chicken laying blue eggs on the day before a rainstorm, instead of on the day of one.

- Fixed feed being added to the coop twice if the player was both carrying feed and owned the silo.

- Auto-Pickers now have a reach of 3 instead of 2 (to create a 7x7 area centered on them). The distance between Auto-Pickers collecting items from each other if priority is set has also been increased to 6.

- Fixed the Auto-Picker Inspect window not working correctly.

- Auto-Pickers have been updated to also pull up out-of-season regrowable crops. In general, Auto-Pickers should now produce identical results to picking crops by hand.

- Auto-Pickers are now updated after daily debris spawning/tile decay, so picked crops will always leave behind a "scrungled" tilled tile. (This will become relevant once fertilizer is added.)



This update includes some significant refactoring of the code that updates the farm overnight, let me know if you spot anything unusual.