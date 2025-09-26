Hello everyone! Today’s update mainly addresses error issues on SteamDeck and improves overall game stability. In addition, we have fixed the following:
1. Fullscreen clipping logic issue
2. Replay playback error (after the update, you will no longer be able to skip dialogue with the Enter key, please use the Shot key instead)
3.Score storage error when exceeding 10 digits
4.Error occurring during loading
Many players are also concerned about whether there will be future content updates. The answer is yes—the story is not yet finished, and we will continue developing the upcoming chapters. Please look forward to it!
