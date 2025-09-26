Balance Changes

Trinkets

[Celestial Dawn] Healing Cloak

Health restored: 1 >>> 2









[Astral Siege] Siege Mode

Bug Fixes

Bug Fix: [Chinese Translation] Fixed some areas of the game in which text wasn't showing correctly, concretely the Next Wave Preview during combats (the enemy names) and on some UI elements of Siege Mode [Astral Siege]. In addition to that, the font used for the Chinese Translation has been changed to Noto Sans SC.



Thetrinket can no longer appear in Siege Mode.Thank you for reading the patch notes and for playing the game! If you like the game, please consider leaving a review, it helps out a lot!