Balance Changes
Trinkets
- [Celestial Dawn] Healing Cloak
- Health restored: 1 >>> 2
- Health restored: 1 >>> 2
[Astral Siege] Siege ModeThe Wanted Poster trinket can no longer appear in Siege Mode.
Bug Fixes
- Bug Fix: [Chinese Translation] Fixed some areas of the game in which text wasn't showing correctly, concretely the Next Wave Preview during combats (the enemy names) and on some UI elements of Siege Mode [Astral Siege]. In addition to that, the font used for the Chinese Translation has been changed to Noto Sans SC.
