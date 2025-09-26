 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20141256 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

Trinkets

  • [Celestial Dawn] Healing Cloak
    • Health restored: 1 >>> 2



[Astral Siege] Siege Mode

The Wanted Poster trinket can no longer appear in Siege Mode.

Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix: [Chinese Translation] Fixed some areas of the game in which text wasn't showing correctly, concretely the Next Wave Preview during combats (the enemy names) and on some UI elements of Siege Mode [Astral Siege]. In addition to that, the font used for the Chinese Translation has been changed to Noto Sans SC.




Thank you for reading the patch notes and for playing the game! If you like the game, please consider leaving a review, it helps out a lot!

Did you know? Tower Tactics 2 is in the works! Check out the Steam Page! Be sure to add it to your wishlist to not miss it! A demo is coming out this year!


Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link