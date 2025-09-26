Improvements
Mini-games
Mounted Archery mini-game has been added. It can be played through the "Mounted Archery Instructor" NPC in major castles.
Matchlock Shooting mini-game has been added. It can be played through the "Chogan" NPC in major castles.
System
Field structures such as shops can now be destroyed with weapons other than axes.
Axes and fire damage now inflict greater damage on structures.
Field structures can now catch fire.
Quests
A side quest for the Jangmokjeon NPC has been added.
Animals/NPCs
Ordinary bandits may now attack structures with a certain probability.
Torch-wielding bandits have been added. They only appear at night.
Nature/Structures
The light update cycle has been adjusted.
Balance
The respawn interval of wild boars has been increased.
Poison and burn effect values have been adjusted.
Player
One additional agenda item has been added for meetings that can be conducted while holding the magistrate position.
Stamina can now recover even while jumping.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where grass would not generate after changing the grass density option from "None" to another value.
