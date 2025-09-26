 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141254 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Improvements

Mini-games

  • Mounted Archery mini-game has been added. It can be played through the "Mounted Archery Instructor" NPC in major castles.

  • Matchlock Shooting mini-game has been added. It can be played through the "Chogan" NPC in major castles.

System

  • Field structures such as shops can now be destroyed with weapons other than axes.

  • Axes and fire damage now inflict greater damage on structures.

  • Field structures can now catch fire.

Quests

  • A side quest for the Jangmokjeon NPC has been added.

Animals/NPCs

  • Ordinary bandits may now attack structures with a certain probability.

  • Torch-wielding bandits have been added. They only appear at night.

Nature/Structures

  • The light update cycle has been adjusted.

Balance

  • The respawn interval of wild boars has been increased.

  • Poison and burn effect values have been adjusted.

Player

  • One additional agenda item has been added for meetings that can be conducted while holding the magistrate position.

  • Stamina can now recover even while jumping.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where grass would not generate after changing the grass density option from "None" to another value.

