Hello Legends



We've got some great news to share with you: over the next few weeks, Formula Legends will start receiving its first patches, designed to make the game even more fun and engaging.

The first patch introduces something truly special: Starting today, are available custom configurations on Steam! These will allow you to customize not only your vehicles, but also helmets, driver names, team names, and even team logos.!

We’ve prepared a step-by-step tutorial https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pHnG0MX-PqmSCdJYd9XscWbxAiqyYMsC/view to help you get started and let your creativity run wild. We can’t wait to see your most imaginative liveries, whether they’re realistic designs or completely out-of-the-box creations.

But before we move on, we just want to say a big thank you. Over the past few days, you’ve sent us tons of feedback, suggestions, and ideas, and reading them has been incredibly important for us.

We want to reassure you: we’re listening carefully, and we’re already working on improvements.

That’s why, at the beginning of October, we’ll be releasing a fix patch that focuses on two key areas:

Steering : we’ll introduce an alternative steering option that’s more sensitive and precise, giving players better control and a smoother feel.

Artificial Intelligence: we’ll be tuning AI drivers so they’ll be more careful and avoid bumping into players, drastically reducing those frustrating collisions.

Tracks : We’ve made a series of improvements across multiple areas on all tracks, enhancing both the visual quality and the overall racing experience. Also Tuned more in depth tracks cut area

UI Improvements : Minor fixes on UI.

And this is just the beginning!

So please keep sending us your thoughts, your ideas, and even your criticisms: they help point us in the right direction. With your support, Formula Legends will only get bigger, better, and more fun.

Thanks again everyone, and… see you on the track, Legends!



