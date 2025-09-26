 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20141181 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the merchant window preventing input after closing
  • Fixed an issue where using party members' items did not remove them from their inventory
  • Fixed barricades having a "Take" option
  • Fixed not being able to confirm talent points
  • Fixed a bug during Usior's auction quest

