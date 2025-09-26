- Fixed the merchant window preventing input after closing
- Fixed an issue where using party members' items did not remove them from their inventory
- Fixed barricades having a "Take" option
- Fixed not being able to confirm talent points
- Fixed a bug during Usior's auction quest
v0.6 Hotfix #2
