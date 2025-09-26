Hello everyone, the game is scheduled to be updated soon. Update details are as follows:

Player level cap increased to 70. Starting from level 61, each level grants 2 talent points.

Strength, Agility, and Intelligence talent trees expanded, with new general talents added.

Adventures now drop Personality Crystals. Identical crystals can be fused. Each character’s max personality slots increased to 4.

New Mystic Forge system: forge skill weapons or transfer enchantments.

4.1 Forgeable weapons this week:

Bone-Eroding Blade: Critical hits reduce target’s physical resistance by 12% for 8s.

Swift Bow: Each normal attack increases attack speed by 1.5% for 3s, stacking up to 8 times.

4.2 Enchantments can be transferred between items of the same rarity and slot. Epic gear consumes 1 Philosopher’s Stone, Legendary gear consumes 2.

Added input responses for Esc and Space keys.

Lila – Summer Festival: new hit and skill effects added.

Enchantments updated: All Damage bonus added. Magic/Physical/Melee/Ranged Damage bonuses are now unified into All Damage bonus.

Fixed an issue where defeating a BOSS did not count toward achievements.

Monsters defeated in Abyssal Ascension and Co-op Trials now count toward achievement progress.

Fixed an issue where MVP screen did not display character skins.

Fixed incorrect display of 【Attack Power】in the attribute panel.

Fixed guild event reward errors and added extra rewards.

Fixed issue where Hilda’s entry distance was too far.

Fixed an issue where expired shop packs still appeared.