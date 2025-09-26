😎 Hey Snow Plowing Fans! ⛄️

We are releasing the September update for you, which fixes many unpleasant bugs❄️

🔹 Fixed a bug with additional orders - from now on, you will always receive additional orders from people for whom you have previously cleared snow. Remember that these orders are larger than the first tasks, such as those from the Major, but they pay much better! 💵🔹 Fixed amounts for snow plowing - from now on, they will be perfect to maintain game balance and your satisfaction as a result of completing them ⚖️🔹 Fixed tea options 🍵🔹 Hiding tires for vehicles you don't own - which could be misleading 🛞🔹 Fixed collisions with gates 🚧🔹 Changed thermos prices to be more optimal in the context of the game's economy 🍶🔹 Changed how coffee works ☕🔹 Rebuilt the system of how gates and wickets work 🏠⬇️⬇️⬇️The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗Check our new DLC:Love YouSPS Team - Artur, Wojciech, Adam