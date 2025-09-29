Toribash 5.76 is now available!

Added skip button to Blind Fight to quickly view total results



Added button to reveal replay file location



Added button to revert mod to Classic in Mods menu



Updates to hair stepping logic to reduce spazzing and allow proper hair movement simulation when using scripts that step multiple frames within a single frame (Replaymaking Toolkit)



Updates to replay caching to prevent cache invalidation when entering edit mode



Fixed bug with broken UI when claiming global quests



Fixed bug with TC/ST balance resetting to 0 when viewing your current clan information



Fixed bug with Uke never admitting defeat in Fight Uke tutorial



Fixed bug with Blind Fight move recording breaking if either active player or Uke get disqualified



Fixed bug with DQ Timeout settings not being displayed in Gamerules when dojo is enabled but DQ inside dojo is off



Minor tweaks to increase size of UI elements in Mods, Atmospheres and Gamerules menus

mouse_button_down hook will now generate events for horizontal mouse scroll on supported mice (e.g. Logitech MX Master 3, Apple Magic Mouse, etc)



Horizontal scrollable lists created with UIElement now react to horizontal mouse scroll events



Added open_file_location(string path) function to reveal the location of a file located inside Toribash folder with the default OS file manager.



This update features, Rewind seasons for Battle Pass and various quality of life improvements!Backgrounds are a new way to customize your in-game profile, viewable when clicking on your name while in a multiplayer room.Profile backgrounds will be available as event rewards, unlockable as part of Battle Pass Premium and purchasable from Torishop.Starting with Toribash 5.76, purchasing Battle Pass Premium during a season will allow you to continue progressing it and earning all rewards even after the season's main run is over.You will be able to select any of the past BP seasons with remaining rewards and set it as an active Rewind season using your game client. Once selected, any earned Battle Pass experience during the ongoing season will be also applied towards your active Rewind season progression.This will apply to future Battle Pass seasons - and we've retroactively made all seasons released in 2025 available for selection right now.