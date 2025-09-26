 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20140913 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi, everyone! Here is a small patch update with new customization items, game balance and UI fixes:

  • Added 7 new gloves for character customization;

  • (Hand Mortar, RMB) Ability cooldown reduced by 20%;

  • Minor game UI fixes;

