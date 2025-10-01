It’s Alexandra here and we’ve got a packed update this week with patch 52.05, siege update footage, merch announcements and an exciting community event. The team is busily finishing the last few features before the siege update is ready to go live.
Patch 52.05 brings a bunch of crashing and stability fixes.
Release notes for 52.05
General updates
- Fixed crash caused by interrogating certain suspects under certain circumstances in world generation.
- Fixed crash in legends caused by missing works of art.
- Fixed potential out of bounds crash setting appearance contributions from parents in world generation.
- Fixed pathing issues caused by building construction on certain maps.
- Fixed some other issues related to map block allocation and path connectivity.
- Made training marksdwarves use the last bolt in a stack.
- Allowed work orders to specific plants for milling jobs.
- Stopped dyed items from triggering inappropriate export prohibitions.
- Specifying wood in certain work quotas will now actually use the specified wood.
- Stopped meandering behavior for animals that are trained for war or hunting.
- Again allowed impaled weapons to be dropped by the wielder, leaving the item behind.
- Fixed a problem causing minerals to not show up in some mods.
- Fixed issues with blinding and necrosis item powers in scripts.
- Increased world generation stability.
- Fixed problem with material initialization causing unpredictable problems.
Siege Update Preview
The siege update is coming “soon” and we have a short video showing off some of the new features in action. You can see the new sprites with trolls wearing equipment, showing a enemy siege formation. There’s also a defensive formation with crossbow turrets firing at an incoming charge up a hill. This is just a small sample of all the things you’ll be able to do when the siege update goes live. We still have a few surprises to reveal! Watch the siege update preview here:
We will be sharing the release date ahead time so you’ll be able to prepare your forts (and your dwarves) for completely new threats.
Adventure Mode Vinyl and 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
You can now pre-order the Adventure Mode vinyl from GameMusicRecords.com. It’s a breathtaking set that includes two LPS with original artwork by by Tomáš Duchek and Kitfox artist Thea Kent. It also includes the bonus track Danger Room which we previewed in the last update. The vinyls are set to ship Q1 2026.
Dwarf Fortress turns 20 next year and Serenity Forge has been working on a Collector’s Edition to commemorate the occasion. Included in this set is the game in a beautiful collectors box, a cloth map of a special DF Anniversary world you’ll be able to visit, a gorlak plushie, bottle opener, lenticular card and a special collection of Zach’s crayon drawings and community fort stories.
You can pre-order the 20th anniversary set here.
The 1st Official Dwarf Fortress Mod Jam
We’ve teamed up with DPh Kraken, Squamous and dikbutdagrate, some of the best modding experts in the DF community to start **the first official Dwarf Fortress mod jam**.
Inspired by the Caves of Qud mod jam and Titan fest, this three day jam is designed to be a beginner friendly way to try out modding in DF. Experienced modders are challenged to embrace the theme and experiment with lua. The jam will start on October 20-23rd with a showcase stream celebrating the entries on October 29th. Because it is so close to Halloween, the theme of the jam will be “Creatures of the Night” so we encourage mods with flavourful and fearsome monsters that suit the world of Dwarf Fortress. To register for the jam and more information please go to the jam page on itch.io.
You can also join the mod-jam channel on the Kitfox Discord and chat with the organizers and fellow jammers ahead of the event.
That’s all for now, we will be back with more siege update info soon!
-Alexandra
Changed files in this update