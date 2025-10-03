 Skip to content
Major 3 October 2025 Build 20140743 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ceiling Signs

You can buy ceiling signs in the Market-Equipment section.

When you click on that after placing it on the ceiling, you can change its name, logo, text color, and background color.

Changed files in this update

