Ceiling Signs
You can buy ceiling signs in the Market-Equipment section.
When you click on that after placing it on the ceiling, you can change its name, logo, text color, and background color.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
You can buy ceiling signs in the Market-Equipment section.
When you click on that after placing it on the ceiling, you can change its name, logo, text color, and background color.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update