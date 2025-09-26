September 26th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where using Infinite Key caused incorrect bonus calculation for Keys.

Fixed a bug where damaged Slot Machine doors couldn't be blown open after using Djin Lamp.

Fixed controller input inconsistency during QTEs when using Switch Pro controllers.

Fixed missing icons for certain jars.

Fixed an issue where missing platforms near room entrances prevented proper door opening in multiplayer mode.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games