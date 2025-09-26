 Skip to content
26 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

September 26th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where using Infinite Key caused incorrect bonus calculation for Keys.

  • Fixed a bug where damaged Slot Machine doors couldn't be blown open after using Djin Lamp.

  • Fixed controller input inconsistency during QTEs when using Switch Pro controllers.

  • Fixed missing icons for certain jars.

  • Fixed an issue where missing platforms near room entrances prevented proper door opening in multiplayer mode.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

