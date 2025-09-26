 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20140659
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:

  • Fixed multiple load crashes
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player camera to spin when interacting with a checkout or shelf
  • Customers will correctly load outfit colors (previously outfits were re-randomized on load)

