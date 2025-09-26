 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20140600 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a brand-new Options Menu to customize your gameplay experience.

- New settings include:

+ FPS: choose the frame rate that best fits your device.

+ Screen Size: adjust display resolution for more comfortable play.

- General performance improvements and minor optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3678441
