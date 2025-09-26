- Added a brand-new Options Menu to customize your gameplay experience.
- New settings include:
+ FPS: choose the frame rate that best fits your device.
+ Screen Size: adjust display resolution for more comfortable play.
- General performance improvements and minor optimizations.
New Update: Options Menu Added in Up or Fall
Update notes via Steam Community
