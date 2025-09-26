This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! An update on the 0.9 update!

Is 0.9 still in experimental?

YES - With the big changes in 0.9, we've been listening to your feedback and balancing a few things before going live!

BUT - EA 0.9 is working pretty smoothly now after this patch and should be ending its experimental cycle very soon!



Weekly Imports / Urgent Orders:

First up - to address the weekly import change.

Many of you like the added challenge of needing to plan ahead, but most of you disliked that you had no ability to fix it if something went wrong.

Urgent Order for Importers - After discussing it with the community on Steam and Discord, we've added the Urgent Order option for Importers.

just like you can get an emergency mid-week delivery from wholesalers, you can now also get that from the importers.

This allows you to fix any weekly ordering mistakes and not be stuck for a week. It will cost double for the convenience, but at least you can keep your empire rolling!

Changelog:

Balanced Import limits - increased the limits for most food items, and unified various item limits.

Removed Business School requirements for Gym and Hairdresser businesses

Fixed tutorial "Put best sellers on shelf" to proceed even if you only have one best seller.

Adjusted some help files Better clarity on Wholesaler / Importer / Factory requirements for each store Added Manhattan Business School Page Updated Health Insurance and Marketing pages to be easier to search for

Fixed Industry City businesses (for real this time🤞) MarketInsider shouldn't show 30+ clothing stores This 30+ clothing store issue was causing constant backorders on clothing and cheap jewelry Industry City businesses should be available to rent, whether it's a new save, 0.8 or 0.9 save!

Low-income rival businesses more likely to shut down now - previously they were holding onto micro-profits and businesses were rarely shutting down

Translations Fixes - broken links and missing translations should be updated

All retail D2 Installation layouts should be adjusted for the new bathrooms now

After this weekend’s final testing, EA 0.9 is set to soon go live!

We’ll continue patching any issues you report, but the game should feel much smoother now.

Thank you for your feedback and support in getting us here!



~ Hovgaard Games and the Big Ambitions Team!