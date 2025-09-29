(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ”各位大赢家们大家好，本次更新了陆敏英、曹莓莓2星系列剧情和部分因果卡效果~！
新增
1.新增陆敏英、曹莓莓2星系列剧情（需要先完成陆敏英2星剧情以及支线任务【取证之地】后，才可触发曹莓莓2星剧情。）
调整
1.调整因果卡【胜利之光】，经验增加由 15% 调整至 20%
2.调整因果卡【突破桎梏】，调整最大等级上限为120级
3.调整因果卡【庇护之光】，改名为【重启之光】，效果改为可以让全城人重新对战
