 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20140466 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ”各位大赢家们大家好，本次更新了陆敏英、曹莓莓2星系列剧情和部分因果卡效果~！

新增

1.新增陆敏英、曹莓莓2星系列剧情（需要先完成陆敏英2星剧情以及支线任务【取证之地】后，才可触发曹莓莓2星剧情。）

调整

1.调整因果卡【胜利之光】，经验增加由 15% 调整至 20%

2.调整因果卡【突破桎梏】，调整最大等级上限为120级

3.调整因果卡【庇护之光】，改名为【重启之光】，效果改为可以让全城人重新对战

Changed files in this update

Depot 3315331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link