Update 108:
New features:
Battle challenge system: In battle, you will face 1 random challenge out of 15 to spice up your fights. More rewards, but more risks!
A new quest is available: change an animal's cosmetics.
New vote available for the community: fishing system.
Improvements:
A new button is available to rotate a building 90 degrees at a time.
The quest to paint an animal now rewards 300 Nox instead of 200.
Vehicles now have a visual display (star) to show if they have been upgraded
A sentence has been added to the city mayor's upgrade menu to better understand the different vehicle levels
The vehicle that plants seeds now has its oil consumption reduced by 30%
Moving the camera is now unlimited (previously, it was blocked by the screen limit)
Improved readability on the animal information sheet
Fixes:
Fixed a bug that took 300 jade instead of 200 when purchasing an upgrade
Fixed a bug that incorrectly counted events when harvesting many plants at once
The “store building” button no longer appears when driving a vehicle
Fixed display on the animal family tree screen
Fixed a bug that displayed animals without skins for too long when changing status
Changed files in this update