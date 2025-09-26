New vote available for the community: fishing system.

A new quest is available: change an animal's cosmetics.

Battle challenge system: In battle, you will face 1 random challenge out of 15 to spice up your fights. More rewards, but more risks!

A new button is available to rotate a building 90 degrees at a time.

The quest to paint an animal now rewards 300 Nox instead of 200.

Vehicles now have a visual display (star) to show if they have been upgraded

A sentence has been added to the city mayor's upgrade menu to better understand the different vehicle levels

The vehicle that plants seeds now has its oil consumption reduced by 30%

Moving the camera is now unlimited (previously, it was blocked by the screen limit)