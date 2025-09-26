 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20140400 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 108:

New features:

  • Battle challenge system: In battle, you will face 1 random challenge out of 15 to spice up your fights. More rewards, but more risks!

  • A new quest is available: change an animal's cosmetics.

  • New vote available for the community: fishing system.

Improvements:

  • A new button is available to rotate a building 90 degrees at a time.

  • The quest to paint an animal now rewards 300 Nox instead of 200.

  • Vehicles now have a visual display (star) to show if they have been upgraded

  • A sentence has been added to the city mayor's upgrade menu to better understand the different vehicle levels

  • The vehicle that plants seeds now has its oil consumption reduced by 30%

  • Moving the camera is now unlimited (previously, it was blocked by the screen limit)

  • Improved readability on the animal information sheet

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that took 300 jade instead of 200 when purchasing an upgrade

  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly counted events when harvesting many plants at once

  • The “store building” button no longer appears when driving a vehicle

  • Fixed display on the animal family tree screen

  • Fixed a bug that displayed animals without skins for too long when changing status

