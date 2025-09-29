Dear players,

Selling Furniture



New Customization Items



PSA: Lounge Furniture Bug

We’re excited to present another small patch that should make Freeplay more enjoyable after you complete the story. Originally, we planned to take a longer break from updates and focus on developing the entire employee system from the ground up—but the bartender addition already feels like a fun and impactful change, so we’ve decided to share it with you a bit earlier.In today’s patch, you’ll get a first look at our employee system in action: the bartender.He’ll appear in townand will come help you serve your guests.Please treat his current presence as a first preview of the employee system.Right now, the bartender:However, we’re still working on the full hiring system. That means:We’re actively developing these features and will add them step by step in future patches.We’re testing different systems for hiring and managing employees, and your feedback would be extremely valuable to us.You can now sell furniture items in the game.To get rid of an unwanted piece, open your Furniture Inventory (by default, press O), hover over the item tile, and click the new “Sell” button.We want every update—even the small ones—to include new customization items for your saloon.Our artists keep coming up with fresh ideas, and each month we’ll be adding new furniture items you can buy from Earl, Addie, or Charlie.Make sure to check out their latest stock!As always, we invite you to join our official Saloon Simulator Discord!It’s the best place to stay up to date with the game and get quick answers to your questions from both the team and the community.Thank you so much for your continued interest and for sharing your thoughts on where Saloon Simulator should go next.We want to grow this game in a direction you’ll truly enjoy.Thanks for being with us — and see you in Blueberry (and on Discord)!Krzysztof “xardi” Marchewkaon behalf of the Glivi Games team⚠️We discovered a small issue in the patch that just went live:You can now purchase Lounge Seats and Lounge Tables from Earl... but we accidentally added them a bit early. The option to actually unlock and place lounges in your saloon isn’t available yet—it’ll likely arrive in the next patch. Thanks for your patience!