 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20140238 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

优化：

  1. 【河灯引】支线角色【马啸风】半身像，头像，模型资源替换。

修复bug：

  1. 修复战斗中我方角色眩晕后行动异常的bug；

  2. 修复【刺甲】buff层数没有叠加的bug；

  3. 修复角色攻击过高时，战斗中右侧的总伤害数值显示异常的bug；

  4. 修复【都护府】【南屏镇】【法相寺】节点显示路线连接，但点击提示道路不通的bug；

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2774391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link