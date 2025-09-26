Hello Wild Ones,

We will be performing a live update at 3:00 AM PT on September 26. Ongoing matches will not be affected during the update, but matchmaking will be temporarily unavailable. Please exit the game, update your game client via Steam, and then relaunch the game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the capture area for Point A on Crescent Bay was too small.

Fixed a bug causing the respawn point in Area B of Vesca Outpost to be stuck in terrain.

Fixed an issue where weapon skins from the Valiant Voyage Bundle could not be purchased individually.

Fixed oversized badge icons to their intended scale.

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media ⤵️