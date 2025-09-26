 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139954 Edited 26 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Added listening records for voice messages.

2. Fixed the issue of subtitle delay or no display.

3. Optimized the network connection.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3478051
