Version 0.10. (Quick fix for a critical bug.)



New Keywords

1 new keywords.

· Nostalgia – Discard your hand. Add 3 basic cards to your hand. (Basic, meaning: Pebble, Scribble Paper, Paper Scissors, The Gun, Lesser Mimic, Zescanor, Mountain, Loose Shirt and Pop-Star-Mic. Obviously the better cards have smaller chance to appear.)



New cards

2 new cards.

· Rabbit Hole (Mimic) – Buried, Devour, Time-stop

· Ball Park (Zipper) – Nostalgia



Bug Fixes

· Fixed a major bug. Enemy AI was able to see face-down cards, thanks to a one line logic mistake. (I was suspecting the second tutorial level was little “cooked”, as my new play testers turned out losing like ten times in-a-row without a win, then quitting in frustration. I had not play-tested the tutorial with random people since 2 versions before the Steam release. So this bug probably has made a lot of people quit the game in frustration. Conclusion, I have to do more active play testing.)

· Fixed bug that with Hivemind spying whole hand at once, the spy type effects spied each card, for each card before it and itself. (Now only spies each card once.)

· Fixed bug that if a card has Buried, Devour and then Time-stop or devours Time-stop – if the devoured card was played by opponent, the card art’s shader was not updated, and stayed in colors.



Card Pool Changes

· There is now a new Super Rare rarity for houses. The new super rare cards are Berserker Pistol, Bull’s Horn, Coltelli di Dio, Nanoblades, Petrification, Spinal Files and White Cell. (Super rare cards are three times as rare as a regular rare. These are the most powerful cards in the game. Makes more interesting seeing them less often. But same time I increased the change for any card top be a rare by 20%. So that this update does not make the card pool just less interesting, by just decreasing the power level.)

· Gundemic is now tied to Demonic’s Super Rare pool, and not part of Gods anymore. (Same time I am nerfing it by removing the add-on keyword Reload. Now it just has Contagious. Also, I want there to be more uni-keyword cards, to die against cooties.)

· Now Horse-gear can drop cards with alterations. (Negative, holographic, stamps.)



Random

· Made so that clicking settings 25 times resets the game. (Now I can more easily test the tutorial, without uninstalling and reinstalling ever time – that got annoying.)

· Decreased volume of some loud sound effects from previous version.



That’s all. Thank you, Eero Laine