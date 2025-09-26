 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139790 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added trails from my tutorial videos
- Updated game engine version

Enable trails by binding it to a switch in controller setup.
Trail frequency can be tweaked using "/set trail_interval 30" in the chat. Default is every 50 milliseconds.

Changed files in this update

