Greetings, mighty FantasyCrafters!

A new update is here, bringing with it fixes, based on your feedback, and quality-of-life improvements to make your world-building even smoother.

Here is a list of QoL improvements and fixes:

Quality-of-Life Improvements:

1) Animals now have an increased reaction to arrows and magic. When you shoot, there's a 50/50 chance enemies will notice and approach you, even from a long distance.

2) Crop lots can now be picked up with a mallet without being destroyed. (Note: You must first remove any plant from the crop plot. Water and fertilizer used are not returned!).

3) Added a feature: when adding fertilizer to a crop plot, you will get an empty sack back.

4) Fertilizer stack size has been increased to 50.

5) Added: when crafting Glauber Salt, an Improved Vial is now returned.

6) Reduced the amount of glass required to craft an Improved Vial.

7) Reduced the amount of glass required to craft a Big Bottle.

8) Reduced the collision height of the Wicker Fence so it can be jumped over.

9) Reduced the decay rate of the Primitive Standing Torch.

10) Added: The Watering Can can now be refilled with water before it is completely empty.

11) Stack sizes for the following items have been increased to 100:

· Iron Ore, Copper Ore, Quartz and Sulfur Ore.

· All potions.

· All scrolls.

· Threads.

· Glass.

· Mushrooms and Berries.

· Pelts

12) The default autosave interval is now set to every 10 minutes.

13) The burn rate of Coal and Firewood has been reduced.

14) You can now place candles on tables and dressers.

15) Added a Motion Blur Quality option to the graphics settings.

Fixes:

1) Fixed an issue where long sloped roofs could not be attached on top of other roofs.

2) Fixed the Fire Arrow Scroll magic – it wasn’t dealing any damage to strong enemies.

3) Fixed an issue where some destroyed objects would drop empty sacks.

4) Fixed the collision of rocks in the Damned Place.

5) Trees near the Forest Golem no longer float in the air.

6) Slightly reduced the damage dealt by Skeletons.

7) Significantly reduced the price of magic scrolls to encourage their use. We recommend using the Lumos Revelio scroll at night (5 mana, lasts 5 minutes), the Fire Arrow scroll for combat (10 mana, 20 damage), the Healing Scroll (5 mana, 20 health), and the Gatherer's Eye scroll to find arrows (2 mana).

8) Texture optimization has been performed.

9) Improved translation where errors were spotted.

10) Fixed inventory full messages in quests for Gloria (Safety Mask) and Sebastian (Wretched Rats).

11) Corrected the text for Estiel when he gives the Miner's blueprints.

12) Corrected the description of the Vitality stat to «increases max health by 5 points»

13) Fixed floating trees in Big Forest by adjusting their placement, so roots are no longer visible above ground.

14) Optimized the Damned Place area by replacing some rock assets around the dried sulfur lake.

We're also thrilled to introduce our Supporter's Pack DLC: Decorations! This decorative collection is for those who wish to champion the continued development of our game. As a thank you, you'll receive a bounty of 72 exclusive objects for both interior and exterior design, giving you more tools than ever to bring your world to life. The Supporter's Pack DLC: Decorations includes: 11 carpets, 2 path types with borders, 5 Gothic-style chairs, 3 beds, a gothic wall shelf, 4 candlesticks, 14 flowers pots, 3 types of books, 11 paintings, wooden and stone fences and a stone fountain.

As for what's next, we're excited to share that we're currently working on a new type of forest dwellers, a quest related to them, and a new machine to harvest wood.

We can't wait to see how you use these new tools and changes. If you've picked up the Supporter's Pack: Decorations, we hope you have fun creating stunning interiors and exteriors—be sure to share your screenshots with the community!

And for all adventurers, we hope the adjustments to magic scrolls open up new strategies. Feel free to experiment and share your experiences with fellow players.

Now, we're off to continue working, hoping to «process» you with a new update very soon!

Happy crafting, and as always, thank you for your continued support!

The Spiteful Games Team