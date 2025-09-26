Hello Growtopians,



Goodbye August, hello September! Autumn comes bearing gifts:

- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!

- The ever returning Voucher Dayz!

- Mooncakes everywhere! Harvest Festival is back!

- Going once! Going twice! Sold!

- PAW-tacular updates coming your way!

- Be on the lookout for notifications!

- Bug fixes & optimizations.



Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!





- The Growtopia Team