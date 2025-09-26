Hi everyone, new update has been released. Please re-enter the game and update the game. Thanks for your understanding.

1. Balancements

- Build Fortress (Sigil) : Convert up to 24 DEF into equivalent HP and Max HP at the end of your turn, lasting for 2 turns

- Surge of Qi (Li Man): Fist: Each time you gain Force, add 2 Agility (limited to once per turn)；Stick: Each time you Chase, gain 1 Qi and 2 HP

- Five Elements Gather Qi (Qi Wangyou): Add 1 Qi whenever you Activate any Five Elements during battle (limited to once per turn → once per Five Elements)

2. Bug Fix

- Fixed an issue where Scriptures could not be shared to Yintercepts Notes. Added a Publish Scripture button to the Yintercepts Notes interface.Optimized the liking rules and reset the likes leaderboard.

- Fixed an issue in Recap mode where the sigil of the player's own faction might be incorrectly displayed after switching to the opponent's view.