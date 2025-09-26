 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20139672 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, new update has been released. Please re-enter the game and update the game. Thanks for your understanding.

1. Balancements

- Build Fortress (Sigil) : Convert up to 24 DEF into equivalent HP and Max HP at the end of your turn, lasting for 2 turns

- Surge of Qi (Li Man): Fist: Each time you gain Force, add 2 Agility (limited to once per turn)；Stick: Each time you Chase, gain 1 Qi and 2 HP

- Five Elements Gather Qi (Qi Wangyou): Add 1 Qi whenever you Activate any Five Elements during battle (limited to once per turn → once per Five Elements)

2. Bug Fix

- Fixed an issue where Scriptures could not be shared to Yintercepts Notes. Added a Publish Scripture button to the Yintercepts Notes interface.Optimized the liking rules and reset the likes leaderboard.

- Fixed an issue in Recap mode where the sigil of the player's own faction might be incorrectly displayed after switching to the opponent's view.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1948801
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1948802
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1948803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link