 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20139642 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Adjusted the map structure of the First Dream (for experience optimization).

  2. Fixed the bug where the healing amount of the level-up reward "restores 4/6 of maximum HP" was incorrect.

  3. Accelerated Mode is now enabled by default, and the overall pace of Accelerated Mode has been further increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3707701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link